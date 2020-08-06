WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Restaurants with electricity are offering respite for people who are still in the dark.
Thursday night, West Hartford center became an oasis.
The dinner rush shows restaurants are serving many meals, but also relief.
“There’s not much to do in terms of food, so I’m here,” said T. Adeleke of Middletown.
For town residents, Eversource reports half are still without power.
“I’ve bought the stuff in my freezer to one of my friend’s house who still had power — but yeah everything else in the fridge I had to throw away,” said Avi Shenoy of West Hartford.
Like hundreds of thousands of people, Shenoy has to dine out until crews restore electricity.
It’s an unexpected pop of business Savoy Pizzeria and Craft Bar didn’t anticipate after Tropical Storm Isaias roared through the state.
“They’re kind of bummed out about COVID. They haven’t had a hot shower today. It’s hot in the house. They come sit down here and have a couple glasses of wine and have pizza. It’s inexpensive and we’ve made them happy,” said Steven Abrams of Max Restaurant Group.
But not every restaurant is so lucky.
For some restaurants, a familiar scene seen in mid-March played out when they had to shutter its doors again, this time, because of the outages.
“Yes, there’s plenty of food waste that has to get thrown away,” Abrams said.
Meanwhile, for diners looking to find some comfort, they found it as soon as they received their hot meals.
