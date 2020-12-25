(WFSB) - Old Lyme was one of the harder hit towns in the state, with nearly 1,500 customers losing power early this morning, but Eversource crews worked to get that power back quickly.
An Eversource crew was seen working to restore power along Four Mile River Road in Old Saybrook today, one of several outages that had people waking up without power on Christmas.
Eversource says Old Saybrook was one of the harder hit towns across the state, sharing images of another crew working along Hamburg Road.
"I think it might have been a priority for them. Nobody wants to be without power or out working in the rain on Christmas," David Roberge, Emergency Management Director for Old Saybrook, tells us.
Roberge says some 1,450 customers lost power by 3 a.m., the heavy rain and high winds resulting in trees down across town, but most of those outages were restored quickly.
By early afternoon, the Four River Mile Road outage was one of the last remaining outages.
"We have a lot of mature trees," said Roberge.
Roberge says the town has a lot of old trees that are susceptible to strong wind.
While Eversource has worked to clear trees, Roberge says that only goes for whichever side of the road the power lines are on.
"They're trimming is limited to only one side of the roadway where the power lines are. A lot of times, we lose trees on the opposite side of the road," added Roberge.
Now the concern is for potential black ice, with so much rain and melted snow, so if you have to go out tomorrow morning, it's best to take it slow.
Eversource said that they anticipate 99 percent of their customers in the eastern and central parts of the state will have power restored before midnight tonight.
Communities in the western part of the state were hit a little bit harder and may take a little bit longer than anticipated to restore power to the impacted areas.
Eversource expects that the majority of customers in the western part of the state will have their power restored by sometime Saturday night.
