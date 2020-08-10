BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Utility crews have been working around the clock to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people since last Tuesday when Tropical Storm Isaias hit.
Late last week, Eversource said 99 percent of its customers will have power restored by Tuesday night.
On Sunday evening, Eversource said 90 percent of its customers had power restored.
RELATED: Eversource posts estimated time of restoration by town, over 90% of outages restored Sunday night
As of Monday at 6 p.m., 50,464 Eversource outages remained, about 3.9 percent of its customers.
United Illuminating's outages were at 1,193.
Over the weekend, the company also released estimated times of restoration for each town it covers.
Gov. Ned Lamont visited Bristol on Monday morning, to tour the damage Tropical Storm Isaias left behind. On Monday, a little over 300 customers in the city were still without power.
Since last week, the state’s utility companies have said the damage Tropical Storm Isaias caused was vast, which is why it has taken them longer to get the lights back on.
Eversource releases timeline on restoration as towns call response 'epic failure'
Eversource told state regulators they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The final number ended up being twice that.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is launching an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias.
RELATED: PURA will investigate utility companies' preparation, response to storm
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
