(WFSB) - Residents across the state are either still in the dark or are now without power as severe weather continues to move on through the state.
This is the second bout of storms that have entered the state in the last three days.
On Thursday, officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado in the Bethany/North Haven area, with wind gusts s high as 110 mph.
The severe weather left thousands without power.
As of 8:30 Saturday morning, over 3,300 Eversource customers were without power, while United Illuminating reported that roughly 4,000 of their customers were also without electricity.
Outages continue to tick upward for both utility companies.
As of 2:00 Saturday afternoon, Eversource is reporting about 4,400 outages, which is less than one percent of Eversource's customers that have been affected.
United Illuminating is reporting that just over 2,863 customers have lost power as a result of the storms.
Part of 140 Albany Turnpike (Rt. 44) in Canton was closed in both directions after a transformer caught fire and a power line came down.
Both CT Natural Gas and Eversource responded to the scene.
Area businesses had to be evacuated due to the potential that a nearby gas line may have been compromised, but were let back inside around 1 p.m.
A down wire in the area of Pleasant Valley and Long Hill Roads in South Windsor caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, but the majority of those outages have been restored.
Portions of Rt. 67 in Seymour are closed after a tree took out some power lines.
As a result, Maple and Pearl Streets is closed until further notice.
Several traffic lights are out in the area of Main Street, Washington Avenue, and Wakeley Street.
Stop signs have been deployed until power has been restored.
Over 2,000 Eversource customers in Goshen are without power after an issue at a nearby substation.
So far, only the town of Goshen is being impacted.
According to the Eversource outage map, power's expected to be restored around 4 p.m.
Both Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Parks have closed for the day due to the severe weather.
