WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The results of a gang-related violence investigation in Waterbury were revealed on Friday.
At a news conference at the Waterbury Police Department, acting U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle said a 36 count indictment was returned against gang members in the city.
It charged 16 people with charges ranging from murder to drug trafficking.
Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt, Waterbury Police Chief Francis Spagnolo and the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the suspects as members of the 960 gang. They released a list of suspects:
- GABRIEL PULLIAM, a.k.a. “G, ” 27
- TAHJAY LOVE, a.k.a. “Goon,” 23
- ZAEKWON McDANIEL, a.k.a. “Gap” and “Yung Gap,” 23
- EZRA ALVES, a.k.a. “EJ” and “Ezzy,” 21
- MALIK BAYON, a.k.a. “Pop” and “Dirt,” 25
- D’ANDRE BURRUS, a.k.a. “Dopeman,” 27
- JUSTIN CABRERA, a.k.a. “J.U.,” 22
- LADERRICK JONES, a.k.a. “Lexus,” 29
- JAIVAUN McKNIGHT, a.k.a. “Sav,” 23
- JULIAN SCOTT, a.k.a. “Ju Sav,” 22
- DAYQUAIN SINISTERRA, a.k.a. “Quan,” 24
- AHMED ALVES, a.k.a. “Stones,” 23
- ADRIAN FLEMMING, a.k.a. “Big A” and “Goldo,” 26
- JAMES GRAHAM, a.k.a. “Little Cuz,” 21
- TAVAUGHN WRIGHT, a.k.a. “Teddy,” 27
- DIMITRI BLANDING, 23
According to court documents, the FBI, ATF and Waterbury police were investigating multiple Waterbury-based groups who were involved in drug trafficking, murder and other acts of violence.
“As alleged in the indictment and in related prosecutions, members of the 960 gang not only murdered and attempted to murder rival gang members, but also shot and maimed unintended victims whose lives have been forever changed by their reckless behavior,” Boyle said. "This long-term investigation and prosecution of these 16 defendants represent our commitment to use federal resources to help dismantle violent groups and prosecute those whose drug trafficking and relentless acts of gun violence destroy the communities where they operate. I sincerely thank State’s Attorney Platt for coordinating this prosecution with our office, and Chief Spagnolo and the members of the Waterbury Police Department for their excellent work and close partnership with the FBI and ATF during this investigation.”
Officials called the case an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, ATF and Waterbury Police Department, with the assistance of the Watertown Police Department, New Milford Police Department and Connecticut Department of Correction.
