NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first sports book not on tribal land is open in Connecticut.

Sports Haven in New Haven is the Connecticut Lottery's sports book.

Governor Ned Lamont and other state leaders were there for the grand opening Monday afternoon and lottery officials say they expect this location to be more than just a place to make bets.

Gov. Lamont placed the first bet, a $20 wager on the New York Giants to beat the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

Connecticut successfully launched online sports betting last week following delays and a soft launch that happened earlier this month.

More than 130 games were approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

The Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and its Sugarhouse website.

Following a soft launch, which limited the number of fans who could place bets, now anyone 21 and older can log on to their website or visit a number of Sportech sites to place bets in person.

That includes Sports Haven in New Haven, Bobby V’s in Stamford and Windsor Locks, and Winners locations in Hartford, Manchester, Waterbury, Torrington, New Britain, Milford & Norwalk.

There are some restrictions, like you need to be 21 and older, you need to be either living or visiting Connecticut to place a bet, and Connecticut residents cannot bet on any local college teams, unless that team is playing in a tournament.

With the World Series starting this week, NFL and college football seasons well underway, this is a busy time for sports fans.

Two dozen states now have some form of sports wagering and it can mean big business.