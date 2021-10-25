NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Sports betting is coming to the Connecticut Lottery.
Sports betting is now up and running in Connecticut, both online and at the local casinos.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled an announcement about it for Monday afternoon.
A news conference is set for 2 p.m. at Sports Haven in New haven.
Lamont said he'll announce the launch of retail sports betting with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.
Following a soft launch last week, the state fully launched sports betting in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.
Connecticut successfully launched online sports betting last week following delays and a soft launch that happened earlier this month.
More than 130 games were approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.
The Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and its Sugarhouse website.
Lamont said he'll be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, lottery representatives, and state and local officials for Monday's announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.