NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Sports betting is coming to the Connecticut Lottery.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled an announcement about it for Monday afternoon.

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. at Sports Haven in New haven.

Lamont said he'll announce the launch of retail sports betting with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

Connecticut successfully launched online sports betting last week following delays and a soft launch that happened earlier this month.

More than 130 games were approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

The Connecticut Lottery has a deal with Rush Street Interactive and its Sugarhouse website.

Lamont said he'll be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, lottery representatives, and state and local officials for Monday's announcement.