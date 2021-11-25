(WFSB) - For years stores opened earlier and earlier on Black Friday, and then they opened Thanksgiving night.
But this year, more and more retailers are deciding to close their doors on Thanksgiving and will open tomorrow morning.
In 2019 we saw stores open as early as 4pm on Thanksgiving, and many hit the stores right after their big meals.
But last year, due to COVID, many retailers closed their doors and only allowed limited customers inside.
This year several stores announced they would remain closed on Thanksgiving, like Best Buy and Walmart.
Target said it will never open on thanksgiving again a move that got mixed reviews from shoppers.
Remy Goulin works in retail and was glad to hear stores are giving their employees a break.
“I work at Ace Hardware in the Center and as a retail employee. I think everybody deserves a break. Especially during the holidays.”
We asked Quinnipiac professor Patrice Luoma if the move could negatively impact retailers.
She said, “I doubt that it’s going to hurt them because there’s still online shopping. Online is never closed, so there’s still that opportunity for those diehard shoppers that need to go shopping on thanksgiving they can go online, and they can shop.”
Diehard shoppers say they’ll miss going holiday shopping right after their Thanksgiving dinner, but retail experts and employees alike both say the change is good.
“I think it’s really good. I think the pandemic has informed all of us that we need mental health days, and we need self-care, and we need to be with family and friends. And this year of all years where we’re finally in a place we’re we can get together with family and friends again, I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said Luoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.