GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is just six days away, which means it’s time to get in your last-minute holiday shopping.
Some retailers say they didn’t see as many shoppers hit the stores this season.
It’s empty right now at Someset Square and that’s because a lot of stores already closed for the night.
Some store owners here said it hasn’t been too busy so far this season.
Now there are several reasons why some stores are reporting fewer customers this weekend.
One possibility is the supply chain shortage. Because of the shortage, many did their holiday shopping earlier this year.
Another big factor, many are concerned about COVID and the new omicron variant.
One shopper we spoke to says she did not do as much holiday shopping this year and instead opted for gift cars.
She says that’s because her family is still debating if they even want to hold Christmas with cases of COVID on the rise.
“We’re kind of on the fence on whether or not we’re actually going to be doing Christmas with family and I wanted to make sure that if I ended up mailing gifts, they were easy to mail,” said Alycen.
