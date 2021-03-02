LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU/WFSB) -- A retired Connecticut state trooper has died after being punched while in Las Vegas over the weekend.
State police said Thomas Driscoll, of Chicopee, MA, died on Sunday.
According to Channel 3’s sister station in Las Vegas, KVVU-TV, the incident happened a little before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Driscoll was crossing a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip when they passed the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath.
Leath began shouting at Driscoll and a woman, and reportedly started following them.
As Driscoll and the woman went down an escalator, police said the suspect "ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom."
At the bottom, Driscoll approached Leath and the two fought. Police said Leath punched Driscoll, causing him to become unconscious and fall to the ground on his back.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Leath ran from the area, but police said he was caught soon after.
He was arrested and charged with murder.
Two men who spoke exclusively to KVVU about Leath said he was a “ticking time bomb." It is also reported that the suspect has a history of crime.
