(WFSB) - It’s the holiday season and, of course, it’s also shopping season, but unfortunately, that means we’re seeing more cases of thieves stealing packages right off your porch.
Residents across the state are reporting stolen items, but there are things you could do to avoid these crimes, like making sure your porch is well lit and changing your delivery options, like if it’s an Amazon delivery, you can have your package sent to a locker hub.
Millions of packages are being delivered a day.
“That’s a target-rich environment," University of New Haven Criminal Justice Professor and retired F.B.I. agent Kenneth Gray said.
Which means more and more porch pirates are stealing whatever they can get their hands on.
It happened in New Britain just this week. A man walked right up to a porch, grabbed their packages, and walked off.
“It’s a low-risk crime. A person sees a package on a porch, they go up and grab the packages, and they’re gone, and the likelihood of them being stopped by police or even being identified are very, very low," Gray explained.
He says things like porch cameras can help identify porch pirates and sometimes it even helps scare them off.
“For some people, that increases the risk and they’re not going to do it," stated Gray.
Free options include changing delivery instructions online.
You can always tell a delivery company to put the package in the garage or on the side of your house.
“You can actually have it held at the post office, held at UPS, held at FedEx. Amazon has a new service where you can have an Amazon package delivered at one of their secure sights," Gray added.
Amazon has dozens of hub lockers at locations across the state, including at a gas station in Cromwell.
To get a package delivered there, you can change your delivery instructions on your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.