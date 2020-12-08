NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A lifelong passion is coming to fruition this week fore a retired judicial marshal in Norwich.
Jean Smith was inspired by her sister and her children to finally do what she loves. Bake and cook.
“This is Sweet Momma’s. This is my dream that I’ve been birthing for the last 40 years,” Smith said.
Smith, a 62-year-old retired marshal, says she’s been keeping family and friends happy and full nearly her entire life by baking, cooking, and catering.
The menu at the bake shop is diverse thanks to her Connecticut culinary training.
“From Italian to soul food, to even a little bit of Spanish,” Smith said.
While the pandemic didn’t slow Smith down, it did motivate her to fulfill a dream to open her own shop with a push from her family.
“She was, you know, she was kind of scared to get out there, but I wasn’t,” said Tenasha Smith, Jean’s daughter.
Tenasha turned what was a former hair salon and created a special place they’re calling Sweet Momma’s.
It was Jean’s life coach, her little sister, Brenda, who encouraged her to just do it.
“I believe she’s always had the desire to do it. We allow fears to get into our way, you know,” said Brenda Stone.
Sweet Momma’s is almost ready to serve the Norwich area.
“I bake at home, all the time, so this is what I’ll be doing. I’ll be baking and preparing and being ready,” Jean said.
Jean says the grand opening is Saturday, serving breakfast sandwiches and lunch.
