ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been a difficult week at Channel 3 as many grieve the loss of long-time anchor Denise D’Ascenzo.
She left a lasting impact on so many lives, especially those whose stories she told.
Back in 2013, D’Ascenzo featured LIFE STAR pilot Richard Magner.
He’s since retired, but said he will always have the memory of flying high in the sky with Denise D’Ascenzo.
“When she first approached me about it, I was a little reluctant,” said Magner, adding that she had asked him to take her inside the life of a LIFE STAR pilot.
In cinematic form, she chronicled Magner's brush with death while flying a military helicopter during the Vietnam conflict.
He survived heavy fire and countless surgeries, and later became a husband, father and headed the LIFE STAR program at Hartford Hospital.
His memory of their time together forever cemented with a piece of hardware that Denise took home in 2014.
After Magner finished transporting a patient, Denise surprised him in the hangar with the Emmy she won for the story she told about his life.
Magner was floored, surprised, much like when he learned about her passing.
“It brought me to tears as soon as I heard about it,” Magner said.
He said he loved Denise’s graciousness on and off air and admired her calming demeanor.
“Just completely shocked. How empty our evenings are going to be on tv without her in our living rooms,” he said.
Denise once said she felt such a tremendous amount of responsibility to share stories with viewers. It’s something she never took lightly.
See more photos as we remember Denise, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.