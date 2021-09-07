MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A member of a small Connecticut police department, dispatched to New York City 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, is reflecting on his experience.
Retired police Sgt. Dennis Mathers was one of a half dozen or so members of the Montville Police Department that spend four to five days in New York.
They provided security escort service and whatever else was needed.
“They were shocked that we brought as many people with us in the cars that we brought, and they immediately asked us to go to work,” he described.
Now retired after 38 years with the police department, Mathers said there was no hesitation on 9/11 to leave his family and head to New York with what he believes was one-third of the towns police department.
Initially, they escorted buses and supplies to ‘ground zero,’ driving their squad cars through Midtown.
“But along the route there was cheering, there was people clapping, it wasn’t that they were clapping because of a happy event, they were happy for the people coming from all walks of life from everywhere in the country,” Mathers said.
Once they got to ‘ground zero,’ Mathers said the smell and the scene was a lot to take in.
“I’ll be very truthful; when you walked around, it was like all of a sudden you look down the street when you first arrived it’s just like ‘am I sitting on a movie set? Am I in a war zone?’ Because that’s what it looked like,” Mathers said.
He went on to say, “I saw nothing but comradery, cooperation and everybody was extending a hand.”
Mathers added that his oldest daughter begged him not to go on that tragic day, but he said “you don’t know what you’re going to but you just tell her that I’ve always been a survivor I says, I’ll be OK.”
Now 20 years later this father, grandfather, and soon to be great grandfather says what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 really clarified what’s important in life.
“I don’t know how many people went to work that day, and you know, second hand thoughts of did I hug my husband, did I hug my child, nobody should go through that because you never know,” he said.
Tragically, a year ago on Sept. 11, Mathers lost the love of his life, his wife Shirley.
Our thoughts are with him and his family too along with those families still grieving.
