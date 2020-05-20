WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Newington firefighters and family members welcomed home a former town deputy fire chief following a bout with the coronavirus.
Thomas Gill, 67, is a retired deputy fire chief who worked for the Newington Fire Department. He's also an electrician for Eversource.
Wednesday, walked out of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford on his own.
It happened at 11 a.m.
According Gaylord officials, Gill's family was told several times that he wasn't going to make it.
Back in late March, he began to not feel well and within a few days tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital officials said Gill's condition quickly deteriorated and he had to be rushed to the ER and sedated. He was on a ventilator for 21 days.
After four weeks in the hospital, he was discharged to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare for intense rehabilitation as he was on a feeding tube and was too weak to even lift his hand to his mouth. He could barely sit up in a chair and communicated mostly by blinks on Facetime with his daughters. Physical and occupational therapy got his arms and legs moving and he quickly made incredible progress. Speech therapy helped to restore his voice.
Wednesday, Gill was discharged after 57 total days in a hospital and reunited with his family for the first time.
As he walked out the door on his own accord, Gill was not only greeted by his family but he was surprised by a Newington firetruck and a handful of motorcycles from the Red Knights firefighters club who escorted him home.
