EASTON, CT (WFSB) – Easton police are investigating a crash that killed a former Stamford police officer.
Police said on Tuesday, November 24, a crash occurred on Route 59 near Maple Road around 5 p.m.
The passenger of a Jeep Patriot, identified at 84-year-old Kenneth Lowman of Monroe, was killed in the crash.
Lowman retired from the Stamford Police Department on April 22, 194 after serving 22 years as a police office.
Two other people involved in the crash remain hospitalized.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
No other details were provided at this time.
