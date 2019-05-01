ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Retirement didn’t last long for former CT State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance.
After two years, he’s eager to serve the people of Connecticut in a new role at Channel 3.
He's a familiar, trusted face and folks will see him on Ch. 3 on a regular basis, giving an exclusive, inside perspective as a law enforcement analyst.
“I think it's something that can be beneficial to the people of the state of CT,” Vance said in an interview with Ch. 3’s Kara Sundlun.
His resume is impressive.
Vance started as a state police trooper in 1974.
He served for 43 years, and spent more than 15 of those years as the CT State Police spokesperson.
He also played a crucial role during the Sandy Hook school shooting.
“My biggest fear was the pain and suffering the victims’ families endured. I didn’t want to compound that, and I tried not to add to that,” Vance said.
He provided key information to a worldwide audience, and received praise for how he handled those dark days.
“It was very, very difficult and tragic for not just me, but for everyone involved,” Vance said.
Vance says keeping people informed during any turbulent time is key.
“I think people need to understand where an investigation is going, how an investigation is conducted, who is doing it, what the end result could be,” Vance said.
That type of expert analysis is what he’ll bring to the Channel 3 team.
“I've always said the public are our customers. We have a duty and responsibility to make sure we articulate everything we can to them to make them clearly understand what is happening,” he said.
