WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The West Hartford Police Dept. is mourning the loss of a retired police captain who lost his long battle with brain cancer.
According to the department, retired Police Captain David Dubiel died on Thursday.
He retired in 2012 as the Captain of Support Services after 21 years of service with the department.
“He was an outstanding person, athlete, and police officer,” the police department said in a press release.
He rose through the ranks, starting out as a patrol officer, moving up to sergeant, lieutenant, and then captain.
“While working full time for the WHPD, Captain Dubiel earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from CCSU (Cum Laude) with a major in Sociology and a minor in Political Science. He then went on to earn his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice at CCSU as well,” the department said.
Details of funeral services have not yet been released.
