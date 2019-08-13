WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The West Hartford Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired police K9 named Jett.
K9 Jett had begun working with Officer Tommy Lazure in 2011.
This past May, Jett was diagnosed with Lymphoma and was forced into retirement.
Jett passed away on Aug. 11.
“West Hartford Police and Fire Department members, both on and off duty, gathered at Veterinary Specialists in West Hartford on North Main Street to give a final salute to K9 Jett and show their support to the Lazure Family,” the police dept. said in a press release.
It went on to say the “bond between a police officer and their K9 partner is very special and some say goes beyond that of a normal pet. Jett will be missed by his partner Tom, the police department and the West Hartford Community. We thank them for their dedicated service.”
