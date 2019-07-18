GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Greenwich Police Officer who is retiring this month got to work with his three sons, who are also Greenwich Police Officers, together for the first time on Thursday.
Sergeant Michael O’Connor worked with his three sons Michael Jr, Patrick, and William, who all followed their father’s footsteps into roles in law enforcement.
According to the Greenwich Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. O’Connor is a lifelong resident of Greenwich. He began his career 43 years ago as a volunteer firefighter in 1976. He then became a police dispatcher in 1984 and became a police officer for Greenwich on July 6, 1984.
Sergeant O’Connor served as an Accident Car Officer for seven years, Patrol Supervisor, Shift Commander, and Commander of the Marine Section.
(0) comments
