WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- School is almost back in session, which means the return of homework and tests.
It also means adjusting their sleep routine from summer vacation.
A proper night of sleep could be the difference between a good or bad day at school.
A doctor with Connecticut Children’s Medical Center said the best way for children to get back into a good sleep routine, is to start early.
When Kevin and Deb O'Connell’s children were in school, they said they started breaking their back-to-school sleeping habits early.
"It usually took a week to get them back into the swing of going to bed early, getting up early, getting things ready by themselves,” said Kevin O’Connell, of West Hartford.
"After dinner time, we had them wrap things up. if they were going to go out, we had them come back earlier than they would the rest of the summer,” Deb O’Connell said.
While a week ahead is good, Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a pediatric sleep psychologist at Connecticut Children's, said you could start earlier.
Beginning in August, she said parents should start getting their kids up 15 minutes earlier every few days.
It'll help move up their bedtime, too.
"If you get your child up, let's start getting your child up at 8:30 a.m. instead of 8:45 a.m. You make sure they kind of go outside, get a little activity, have some breakfast, those three things teach the brain ‘oh, this is my new rise time.’ This is what you want,” Schneeberg said.
At bedtime, Schneeberg said a good routine is key.
It could include things like a bedtime snack, a bath, or reading a book.
Just make sure it stays the same.
"Job number one is to have a bedtime routine that's really consistent with the same number of steps every single night because kids love to add extra steps. ‘Oh, I need to pet the dog, and I need to look under the bed’,” Schneeberg added.
A child’s age also determines how much sleep they need.
Schneeberg said preschool-aged children need 10 to 13 hours of sleep. Elementary school kids need nine to 12 hours of sleep, and teenagers need eight to 10 hours.
Schneeberg stresses that proper sleeping habits are critical for children to be their best at school.
"They're just better behaved; they can really take information in better. They just have a much easier time with their day, and then when they go home, when you sleep well, you really incorporate and organize and categorize all those things that you learned at night,” Schneeberg said.
