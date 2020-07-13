HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The safety plans for each school district in the state are expected to be released by early August.
This is going to allow parents to make the decision on whether or not they want to send their children back to school in the fall.
Up until this point, only vague guidelines have been released. These plans will be very specific and unique to each district.
Fran Rabinowitz, from the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents says that as of right now, the state is in a good spot to reopen.
Things are rapidly changing on the national level, so the reality may be very different next month.
Each district has about a month to complete three learning plans. One if for a full in-classroom reopening, the other is for full online learning, and the third is a mix of both.
If all the health experts are correct, there will likely be the hybrid style learning at some point in the school year.
“Also working on a hybrid model if data ticks up and we can’t bring all back and keep our staff and children safe, we’ll go to hybrid model, bring some kids in on some days, others on distance learning on other days, at different grades at different times,” Rabinowitz said.
The plans will need to be submitted to the state in early August. They will also be available online so parents can review them and decide what is best for their student.
