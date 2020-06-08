NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As New York City begins to reopen, those taking the train into the Big Apple for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown will now see a number of changes.
Spraying down, disinfecting and wiping the benches, staffers at New Haven’s Union Station are trying to keep the terminal clean.
It’s just one of the many protocols and procedures put in place by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Metro-North to ensure riders’ safety as they start to return to the rails.
“I just decided, New York is starting to reopen [Monday] and I hadn’t been off the island of Manhattan in close four months and it was just time to visit some friends and family,” said Brian Hallar of New York.
After a weekend in Connecticut, Hallar headed back home.
For those who are returning to the rail, there are a number of changes.
Masks are a must. Not only are they required, but there are reminders everywhere from inside the station to up on the platforms.
There are markers on the floor to make sure people are keeping 6 feet apart. The same goes for the benches.
Also, in order to limit contact, all Metro-North ticket counters remain closed.
On board, it’s cash free in an effort to encourage riders to use the ticket vending machines or the E-Tix app on smartphones.
“The train was very clean, efficient, on time,” Hallar said. “No problem whatsoever.”
“It was excellent, the service was good, I didn’t have any problems,” said Thomas Black of New York. “People were practicing their social distancing, so I didn’t have any issues.”
In addition to increased cleaning for stations and rail cars, Metro-North said it’s ramping up its service as New York City reopens after being shut down for 80 days.
It will start running more trains on the New Haven Line during peak hours with plans to add more trains as necessary.
“It’s been a long ordeal,” Hallar said. “There’s much more foot traffic in the city. I live in the West Village. You get the sense that things are starting to come back to life again and get back to normal.”
