HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man who helped transform the Hartford region over many years has passed away.
Joe Marfuggi, 77, passed away on Thursday after an extended illness, according to Riverfront Recapture.
Marfuggi was a former Hartford Riverfront president and CEO, and led the organization from 1986 to 2015.
He also led the effort to reconnect Hartford to the Connecticut River.
In a statement, Riverfront Recapture Inc. said “We are incredibly grateful to Joe for what he accomplished during his 29-year tenure. Post-retirement, he remained an involved and dedicated member of the organization as a committee member, volunteer, donor, and ambassador. Riverfront Recapture, and the Riverfront parks system, would not be what it is today without his hard work, vision, and dedication. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”
