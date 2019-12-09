BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Death, especially a sudden death, is something that’s difficult to process and accept.
Many, including all of us at Channel 3, are struggling and coping in our own way following Denise D’Ascenzo’s passing.
The thought that Denise is no longer here and has died is hard to comprehend, but she was a woman of great faith. It’s that faith and communal comfort that will help us to grieve and celebrate her life.
“It’s never an easy thing, especially when it’s a sudden loss when we’re not expecting it death can be a big shock to the system,” said Reverend Matthew Gworek, of the Archdiocese of Hartford.
Gworek, at the Pastoral Center in Bloomfield, said coming together with family and colleagues does heal the paid of a sudden loss.
Denise D’Ascenzo was remembered during the live streaming of the daily mass on Monday by the Office of Radio and Television of the Archdioceses of Hartford.
Everywhere, faithful parishioners at St. Josephs Cathedral in Hartford felt the sudden loss and grief.
“Our condolences to the families, and it really hurt. If it happened to my family, I don’t know how to cope with it,” said Kathy Vu, of West Hartford.
“I think that as time goes on, you remember more and more of the good things and less and less the unfavorable things,” said Hazel Vail, of West Hartford.
Father Gworek said it’s hard to understand when it’s beyond our understanding.
“So we try our best and ask God for help and try our best and reach out to him to say I don’t get this but please help me to feel a little bit okay,” he said.
