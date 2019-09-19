HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's top Republican leaders continue to call for a special session to fix problems with a new tax plan on prepared meals.
Gov. Ned Lamont's budget includes taxing certain food at the grocery store.
However, the plan goes beyond what Lamont intended.
Channel 3 was told that a revised plan could be released any day now.
In the meantime, Republicans started circulating a petition for the special session.
"We are asking members to sign a petition to go into session to fix this," said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican minority leader.
As it stands, the tax plan would go into effect on Oct. 1 and put a 7.35 percent sales tax on food buffets, many baked goods and even bags of lettuce.
When the Department of Revenue Services released a list of what will be affected, lawmakers raised concerns about how many items would be taxed at a higher rate.
This week, Lamont blamed the DRS for misinterpreting what was intended and directed the agency to revisit a memo he said was "too broadly interpreted."
"It shouldn't have been broadly interpreted," Lamont said. "The budget assumed the narrow definition of what we were applying, a 1 percent tax to, and we are going to get it right and we are going to get it right immediately."
While Republicans are calling for the special session to fix it, Democrats feel it can be done without one.
"We passed a budget on what we wanted, [the] DRS inappropriately interpreted it," said Sen. Martin Looney, Democrat and state Senate president. "They are now correcting it to be in line with the budget and when that happens, no further action is necessary."
Lawmakers can call themselves into a special session by submitting petitions. A majority of lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives must submit petitions.
Currently, taxable meals would include:
- All food and beverages sold for human consumption at the seller’s location; and
- Food products ordinarily sold in such form and portions that are ready for immediate consumption at or near the location of the seller. This includes prepared foods, prepackaged foods, hot foods, and foods heated on the premises for the purchaser.
- A meal may be a full dinner or it may be a single item. Meals are subject to sales and use taxes whether they are served at the location of the seller, delivered to the purchaser’s location, or sold on a takeout basis.
Examples of Taxable Meals: Food for immediate consumption constituting taxable meals includes, but is not limited to:
- Sandwiches, grinders, and wraps
- Popsicles, ice cream cones, cups, sundaes, and other individual servings of frozen desserts unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts sold in containers of less than one pint
- Salads sold at salad bars
- Lettuce or greens-based salads sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Salads that are not greens-based (macaroni, potato, pasta, fruit, etc.) sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Donuts, muffins, rolls, bagels, and pastries (5 or fewer)
- Cookies sold loose (5 or fewer when cookies are sold by quantity, or less than 8 ounces when cookies are sold by weight)
- Pies or cakes by the slice
- Prepackaged or factory-sealed bags or packages of 5 ounces or less of chips, popcorn, kettle corn, nuts, trail mix, crackers, cookies, snack cakes, or other snack foods, unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Pizza, whole or by the slice
- Cooked chicken sold by the piece, including buckets of chicken, and whole cooked chickens
- Cooked ribs sold by the piece or portion and whole racks of ribs
- Hot dogs served on a bun or heated
- Bagels that are individually prepared
- Soup sold in containers of 8 ounces or less, unless sold in factory prepackaged units
- Smoothies
- Meal replacement bars
- All beverages provided with the sale of a taxable meal
- Food sold at a hot buffet
- Food that is cooked to order
- Popcorn, kettle corn, nuts and any other snack foods that are kept warm for purchase
- Items such as salads, side dishes, and rolls, when sold as part of family pack meals typically including, whole chickens or buckets of chicken, when prepared and sold for immediate consumption, even when the items exceed the weight or quantity limits specified above.
Taxable Drinks:
- Beer, including nonalcoholic beer
- Fruit juices, sweetened beverages, soft drinks, and soda
- Carbonated water
- Coffee or tea (ready to consume, hot or iced)
- Distilled alcohol such as brandy, rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila
- Fountain drinks of any kind
- Hard cider
- Kombucha tea, and other naturally carbonated beverages
- Malt liquor
- Milkshakes
- Hot chocolate
- Syrup-flavored crushed ice drinks
- Wine
Read the full tax policy statement here.
