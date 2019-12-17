OAKVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed the Oakville Post Office earlier this month.
The armed robbery happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s, a thin build, and is approximately 6’1” tall.
He was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, a blue surgical type mask, blue latex gloves, and was armed with a handgun.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact police at 877-876-2455.
