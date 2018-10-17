CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the robbery of a USPS employee.
The United States Postal Service said the robbery happened on September 7.
The reward is up to $40,000 after an employee was robbed at the Cromwell Post Officer at 528 Main Street.
The employee was getting out of the rear of the vehicle when an unidentified male suspect showed a firearm and demanded postal property.
The suspect is described as a male, with a light complexion, approximately 5’9” tall, having a Spanish accent.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.
All information will be kept confidential.
