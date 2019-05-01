NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a bank robber in New Haven.
The robbery took place at the Bank of America branch on Sargent Drive on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.
Officers were told a man handed a bank teller a robbery note, acted as if he had a weapon, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
The robber is described as a Hispanic male with a stocky building in his early 40s, 5’8” tall, and having dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and a gray sweater.
Police said the robbery left the bank in a minivan, which officers recovered a short time later on Rosette Street in the Hill neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call New Haven police.
