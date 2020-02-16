DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A pet owner has increased a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who struck and killed a dog with an ATV in Danbury.
The incident happened on Jackson Drive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
According to Police, the driver hit the dog with an ATV and fled the scene.
The dog's owner, Danielle O'Rourke, has increased the reward to $5,000.
Det. Lt. Mark Williams said it is believed the driver lives in the general area because residents told Police there are frequented ATV and dirt bike trails that connect to Jackson Drive, Tamanny Trail, and Great Plain Road.
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe to increase the reward amount.
Anyone who knows the identity of the driver, or saw an ATV being driven near Jackson Drive during the time of the incident is asked to call Officer Michael Weaver at m.weaver@danbury-ct.gov.
