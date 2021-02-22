HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A reward for information about a 2019 murder in Hamden is now at $50,000.
Police have been looking into the homicide of 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige since he was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 2019.
Monday, Hamden police said they received authorization to increase the reward from $25,000 to $50,000.
The reward is for information that leads to an arrest.
Police said Allen-Paige was walking home from work when he was approached by several males who robbed him. When he tried to run away, he was shot in the back.
He later died at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4047 or 203-230-4000.
