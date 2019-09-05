NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As New Haven police continue to look for information after a 9-year-old boy was shot back in May, a $50,000 reward is now being offered.
The reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
The shooting happened on April 30 in the area of Foote Street.
The boy and his mom and dad were out looking for the ball when shots were fired at the family's vehicle.
Several gunshots were fired at the family’s vehicle and the boy was struck once in the pelvis.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.
