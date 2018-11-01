GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever shot a Canada goose with an arrow.
The Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association said the bird was last seen a week ago swimming in Rock Lake at the Groton Sub Base.
The arrow was protruding from its body.
Volunteers have yet to find it, however.
“We are worried she will die a slow horrible death unless that arrow is properly and quickly removed,” said Laura Simon of the CWRA.
They've been searching for the bird to give it treatment.
"I was horrified to see this bird with an arrow protruding out both sides of her body, trying to act normally," said Diane Honor, CWRA. "Yet she was clearly suffering from such a cruel action."
Substation employees first noticed the bird.
The CWRA said what happened to the goose was a violation of state wildlife and animal cruelty laws, in addition to the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act which includes stiff penalties for inflicting harm on a protected species.
The CWRA asked that anyone with tips on the shooter write to the email cwrawildlife999@gmail.com.
