Meriden Puppy Stolen
Gentle Jungle Pets

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A local pet store is offering a reward for information about a woman who stole a puppy.

According to Gentle Jungle Pets, a pet store in the Meriden Mall, the unidentified woman stole a puppy on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The woman, approximately 40-years-old, stole a female miniature pinscher from the store.

The dog is microchipped, according to the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police.

