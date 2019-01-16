SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police have offered up a reward for information about an arson case that happened at the Southbury Training School.
According to troopers, an abandoned building on the training school property burned just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The building was located on Village Road.
State police and their fire and explosive investigative unit responded after an employee saw the glow of the fire.
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered through the Connecticut Arson Tip Reward Program for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-84-ARSON.
