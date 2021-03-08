NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A search for whoever struck and killed a woman in Norwalk nearly five years ago continues.
Jamie Lane, 26, was hit on Van Buren Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9:40 p.m. on May 11, 2016.
Norwalk police said a $50,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The suspect vehicle was described as a BMW 5 series.
The driver fled before officers arrived on the scene.
Police asked that anyone with information about the driver or the incident give them a call at 203-854-3111.
Anonymous tips can also be left on the police department's website here.
