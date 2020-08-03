BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals have posted a reward for a double murder suspect.
They're offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Russell Smith of Windsor.
Smith is accused of killing brothers Aaron Walker of Windsor and Franklin Spencer of East Hartford outside of Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield on Feb. 22.
Smith faces two counts of murder with a court-set bond of $5 million.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force said it was asked to help locate him.
It described him as standing 5'10" tall, weighing 180 pounds and having short black hair or bald.
Marshals said he could be staying with a girlfriend, friends or family.
He's been known to frequent Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York as well as New England.
His last known location was in McDonough, GA on July 31.
Smith is believed to still be in the possession of two semi-automatic handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous. People should not attempt to arrest Smith themselves.
Anyone with information should contact U.S. marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
Any information will be considered confidential.
