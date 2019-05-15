NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for a man who jumped the counter at a bank and took money from a teller's drawer.
They also said the suspect may be involved in other bank robberies.
Police said the latest happened at the Key Bank branch on Grand Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said the man also aggressively yelled at the teller and implied that he had a gun. However, no weapon was seen.
After leaving the bank, he headed down Ferry Street toward Clay Street.
The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association said it is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
See surveillance photos of the suspect here.
Police described him as being older and 6 feet tall. He had a gray and black beard and wore dark pants, a green jacket with military patches, a winter cap and white sneakers.
Police said they are aware of similarities between this suspect and a man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch on Foxon Boulevard back on May 10 and April 27.
Anyone with information can contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
Callers can remain anonymous.
