EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who killed an East Hartford man last year.
Dominic Marino, 30, was found dead in his home on Suffolk Drive on Nov. 18, 2018.
He was found with his wrists and ankles bound with tape.
An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was classified as a homicide.
It appears a suspect forced entry into Marino’s home.
Anyone with information should contact East Hartford police at (860) 291-7640.
