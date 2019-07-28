NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to a bank robbery on Friday in New Haven, said police.
Police say the reward is offered by the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association.
According to police, officers responded to the robbery around 3:34 p.m. on Friday at the Webster Bank branch at 894 Whalley Avenue.
Police say officers were told a man leaned onto the teller counter and showed the teller a small black handgun and demanded money. As he approached the counter he appeared to be talking into a headset or Bluetooth device, and was holding papers or a magazine.
Captain Anthony Duff says the robber left the bank with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen walking on Whalley Avenue toward Blake Street.
The New Haven Police Department Robbery/ Burglary Unit detectives responded to the bank and investigated.
The witnesses described the robber as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark, short sleeve dress shirt and a fitted baseball cap.
Anyone with information is urged to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.