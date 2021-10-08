Reward offered for Southington car jacking suspect

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) – On Sept. 2, a 74-year-old man, David Carson, was car jacked in Southington, police are offering a reward to find the person who did it, Christian Velez.
Twenty-three-year-old Velez has 14 convictions from the last two years. Police say he pulled a gun on Carson and stole his car.
Carson explained it was a regular morning. He drove his car to the end of his driveway and got out to grab his newspaper when he was ambushed.
“He was right there by those mailboxes and then pulled across in front. I thought he was putting fliers in the mailboxes,” said Carson. “This guy jumps out of the car, gun in his hand, runs around, points it in my face and tells me to get out of the car.”
Carson said he remained calm and complied. “Had the gun pointed in my face no more than three or four feet away from me, the whole time. With one hand, he took the cash out of my wallet, actually handed me the wallet back.”
The suspect then got emotional, comparing Carson to his grandfather.
“He was recollecting his grandfather, comparing me to his grandfather or something and he’s apologizing, two or three times,” said Carson.
Southington Police Sgt. Justin Burke said Velez is “a danger to our society at this point in time and someone who we would like to apprehend as soon as possible.“
He has an active arrest warrant out from the department of correction for leaving a halfway house.
He was being held there on a prior conviction, and Velez has many.
Since last year, he’s had 14 convictions, many for burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief.
Burke continued, “He has shown a lack of concern for human safety at this point.”
With the help of Carson’s satellite radio, police were able to find Carson’s grand Cherokee. They and Carson and hoping you can find Velez.
Police believe Velez could be in New Britain, but he is known to have Southington connections.
If you see him, consider him armed and dangerous, so do not approach, just call police.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
