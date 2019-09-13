HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed a man in Hartford four years ago.
The state announced the reward on Friday and said it's for the case involving 19-year-old Ricardo Rivera from Oct. 21, 2015.
Rivera was shot in the area of 7 Cherry St. around 10:15 p.m., Hartford police said.
A caller reported hearing three gunshots and saw a "man down."
Police said a silver Acura was spotted leaving the area with three males in it.
Rivera was found to have been shot in the head. He was brought to a hospital where he died the next day.
A second man was also shot, but he was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle before police arrived to the scene. He has since recovered from his injuries.
Police said minimal evidence was recovered from the scene and no witnesses came forward.
They hope a reward will help conclude the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 860-722-TIPS (8477) or visit Hartford police's website here. Tips can be anonymously left.
