NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The State’s Attorney’s Office is offering a reward for information about a 2015 murder of a New Haven teen.
A $50,000 reward is now being offered by the State’s Attorney’s Office.
In April 2015, 16-year-old Jericho Scott was shot and killed while seated in a parked car near his home on Exchange Street.
A 20-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured in the shooting.
The first responding officers to the scene reported a large number of people who were at the scene. Police believe there are many witnesses who have not come forward to report what they had seen or heard.
The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Scott’s murder.
The only description of the suspect was that he wore a white ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304, the Anonymous Tip Line at 203-946-6296, Text a tip by texting, NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.
