NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday marks the eighth year since Rickita Smalls and Iroquois Alston were murdered in Norwalk.
The state continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest(s) of those responsible.
The reward is available for information contributing to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Smalls’ and Alston’s deaths.
Smalls and Alston were murdered in 2011 on Avenue B.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police using the tip line 203-854-3111 or on the Norwalk Police Website at: www.norwalkpd.com.
Tips can also be submitted by texting NPD followed by a message to CRIMES (274637).
