NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are offering a reward for information regarding two separate arson fires that occurred on Christmas Day of 2019.
Police said the first fire happened around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of Garden Street and Edgewood Avenue.
The second fire occurred around 8 a.m. at the Walter Camp Home on Chapel Street.
There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for each incident, totaling to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspect or suspects involved in the incidents.
Anyone in with information is being asked to contact 1-800-842-7766 or the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
