Ring video in Waterbury shows the moments before an 11-month-old pitbull is taken from its owner.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to search for whoever stole a Waterbury woman's pit bull.

Waterbury Pitbull

Investigators are looking for an 11-month-old pitbull that was stolen from a Waterbury woman Monday.

Thursday, the group Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates said a $1,000 reward was available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible for the theft.

Police said the 11-month-old pit bull, named Sky, was taken on Monday.

"In addition, Army’s Legacy Rescue is offering $300 and the owner is offering $250 [to] make a combined total of $1,550," said Robin Cannamela, president and co-founder of Desmond's Army. "If you can please help to get the word out it would be much appreciated."

According to the dog's owner, Kaylianni Chacon, Sky turns 1 year old on Friday.

A Honda Pilot, possibly burgundy-colored, may have been involved in the theft.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6921.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

(1) comment

Badabing2013
Badabing2013

Was this dog possibly in the Meriden pitbull ring.. that were seized last week

Report Add Reply

