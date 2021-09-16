WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to search for whoever stole a Waterbury woman's pit bull.
Thursday, the group Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates said a $1,000 reward was available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever was responsible for the theft.
Police said the 11-month-old pit bull, named Sky, was taken on Monday.
"In addition, Army’s Legacy Rescue is offering $300 and the owner is offering $250 [to] make a combined total of $1,550," said Robin Cannamela, president and co-founder of Desmond's Army. "If you can please help to get the word out it would be much appreciated."
According to the dog's owner, Kaylianni Chacon, Sky turns 1 year old on Friday.
A Honda Pilot, possibly burgundy-colored, may have been involved in the theft.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6921.
(1) comment
Was this dog possibly in the Meriden pitbull ring.. that were seized last week
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.