NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Elm City will soon have a new top officer.
New Haven’s mayor is expected to remove the interim tag from Police Chief Tony Reyes’ title.
The city’s spokesperson told Channel 3, the mayor is planning on announcing her pick for police chief early next week.
The chief declined to comment, saying he’ll wait for the official announcement, but among community leaders and local activists, the word is already out.
New Haven born and bred, interim Chief Tony Reyes is expected to be named New Haven’s next top cop.
“A lot of people in the community have been waiting for this decision. We’ve had community forums around this, individual talks about it,” said Barbara Fair of New Haven.
Reyes, a lifelong New Haven resident, has been a member of the department since 2000. He started out on patrol and made his way through the ranks, including roles as a hostage negotiator and a district commander.
He was then named assistant and finally interim chief position when former chief Anthony Campbell retired this spring.
Barbara Fair, a community activist, who got word of the pick last night, admits she was hoping the mayor would go with someone from outside the department.
“I don’t have a real issue with Reyes personally and I told him that as much in the commission meeting Tuesday,” Fair said.
The chief will head up the department where issues include a lack of a contract for officers. The department is also trying to replenish its ranks with new recruits after seeing a number of recent retirements.
Daniel Hunt, who’s been organizing community walks with the police departments across New Haven’s neighborhoods, told Channel 3 he’s a fan of Reyes and says he’s the man for the job.
“He has to protect the community too because it’s about all of us, it’s not just police, it’s all of us. If he can do that and remember that when he’s investigating officers, that they’re responsible to the community. I think things will get better,” Hunt said.
Before it can become official, the mayor’s selection needs to go to the Board of Alders for approval.
The mayor is expected to make a formal announcement next week.
