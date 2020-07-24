RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) – Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management is asking Connecticut residents to not visit its beaches this weekend.
With the forecast calling for warm temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, the state is expecting to see an increase in beachgoers.
The state currently has a 75 percent parking restriction at Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches.
Just like last weekend, Rhode Island DEM is encouraging residents from Connecticut and Massachusetts to not visit its beaches.
"By keeping crowds down and allowing for physical distancing on the sand, we are trying to protect public health and safety – in Rhode Island and other states," Director Coit said. "We also are trying to help our beach communities alleviate the heavy traffic that they have been experiencing this summer."
Rhode Island, Ocean Communities Continue Coordinated Effort to Fight Coronavirus by Minimizing Traffic and Preventing Crowding on State Beaches this Weekendhttps://t.co/yvChlkDRTV pic.twitter.com/tad2HS8PQ6— Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) July 24, 2020
Law enforcement will be stationed at the entry booths of state beaches.
The DEM said 47 percent of visitors of Rhode Island beaches are out-of-staters. Misquamicut attracts more out-of-state visitors, 77 percent, most of whom are from Connecticut.
