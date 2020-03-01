PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- Health officials from Rhode Island confirmed the state's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a press release on Sunday.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the person is in their 40s and traveled to Italy in mid-February.
The press release said the person is being treated at a hospital and all protocols are being followed.
"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Alexander-Scott.
Rhode Island announced the test was conducted at an in-state lab and there will be a secondary test done at an out-of-state CDC lab to confirm the results.
Steps will be taken to establish communication with people who were in direct contact with the person.
Efforts are also underway to make sure those in direct contact will undergo 14 days of self-monitoring with public supervision.
Since returning from Italy, the infected person had limited travel in Rhode Island.
Health officials said the family of the infected person have been quarantined at home.
There have been 60 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 80,000 worldwide.
The first U.S. death was reported yesterday in the state of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.