PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- Health officials from Rhode Island confirmed the state's second presumptive case of coronavirus in a press release on Sunday night.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the second person is a teenager. She is at home with mild symptoms.
The first presumptive positive individual is in their 40s, officials said.
Officials say the adult being tested is in her 30s and also home with mild symptoms.
All three traveled on the same trip to Italy in mid-February, said officials.
The trip was organized by Saint Raphael Academy. The school will be closed for the rest of the week.
The press release said the person is being treated at a hospital and all protocols are being followed.
"All 38 of the people who went on this trip will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days," the press release said.
Officials also said the adult who is being tested works at Achievement First Academy in Providence. The academy will be closed for two days, pending the test results.
The results are expected Monday, officials said.
"All three people went on the same trip to Italy," said Dr. Alexander-Scott. "This is precisely why we are being so aggressive in identifying contacts, ensuring monitoring, and testing people who are symptomatic."
"We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Dr. Alexander-Scott.
Rhode Island announced the test was conducted at an in-state lab and there will be a secondary test done at an out-of-state CDC lab to confirm the results.
Steps will be taken to establish communication with people who were in direct contact with the person.
Efforts are also underway to make sure those in direct contact will undergo 14 days of self-monitoring with public supervision.
Since returning from Italy, the infected patients have had limited travel in Rhode Island.
The second U.S. death was reported Sunday evening in the state of Washington.
